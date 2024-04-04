Webster Bank N. A. Has $8.11 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day moving average is $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

