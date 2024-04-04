Webster Bank N. A. Has $9.14 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VB opened at $224.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.95 and a 200-day moving average of $203.39.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

