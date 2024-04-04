Webster Bank N. A. Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.07. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

