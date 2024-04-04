Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 157 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $759.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $155.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.27, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.68 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $770.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $686.12.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.96.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

