Webster Bank N. A. Raises Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $120.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.61.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

