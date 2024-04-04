Webster Bank N. A. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $245.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.15. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $185.37 and a fifty-two week high of $248.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

