Webster Bank N. A. Sells 194 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 240.9% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 50,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $267.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.30 and a 200-day moving average of $246.50. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $217.05 and a one year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

