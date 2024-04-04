Webster Bank N. A. Sells 5,132 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Strid Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 926,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after buying an additional 38,224 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 506,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.99 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

