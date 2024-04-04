Webster Bank N. A. Sells 8,073 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,073 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 623.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CWB opened at $72.26 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $64.56 and a one year high of $73.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.75.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

