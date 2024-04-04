Wells Fargo & Company Increases Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $545.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $491.00 to $545.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

LII has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $469.08.

Shares of LII opened at $481.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $462.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.65. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $232.00 and a twelve month high of $501.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 671.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $9,692,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lennox International by 494.7% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

