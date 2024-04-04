Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $57.13 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $202.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.