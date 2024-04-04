Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) vs. Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Financial Survey

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Werewolf Therapeutics and Baudax Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Werewolf Therapeutics $19.94 million 12.90 -$37.37 million ($1.04) -5.79 Baudax Bio $1.27 million 0.90 -$58.79 million ($9.23) 0.00

Werewolf Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Baudax Bio. Werewolf Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baudax Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Werewolf Therapeutics -187.37% -32.25% -20.43% Baudax Bio N/A N/A -175.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.8% of Werewolf Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Werewolf Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Werewolf Therapeutics and Baudax Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Werewolf Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Baudax Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Werewolf Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 91.03%. Given Werewolf Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Werewolf Therapeutics is more favorable than Baudax Bio.

Risk and Volatility

Werewolf Therapeutics has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baudax Bio has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Werewolf Therapeutics beats Baudax Bio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Its lead product candidates are WTX-124, a conditionally activated Interleukin-2 INDUKINE molecule that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and WTX-330, a conditionally activated Interleukin-12 INDUKINE molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors and lymphoma. The company is also developing JZP898, a conditionally activated interferon alpha INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of cancer; and WTX-712, an activated Interleukin-21(IL-21) and WTX-518, an activated IL-18 (IL-18) INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care related settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. It also develops BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMB, which is in phase I clinical trial, as well as a proprietary blockade reversal agent; and BX3000, a NMB reversal agent that is in preclinical studies. Baudax Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

