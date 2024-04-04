William Blair Comments on Mitek Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Mitek Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. William Blair analyst J. Roberge now expects that the software maker will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Mitek Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $37.66 million for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of MITK opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 536.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

