Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives $10.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callodine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $8,060,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 493.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 193,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 161,109 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 142,646 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.7% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,312,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,276,000 after buying an additional 34,640 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 18.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after buying an additional 255,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWW opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $814.68 million, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.75.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.43%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

