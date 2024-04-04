Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Position Trimmed by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,516 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $45,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.1 %

WYNN opened at $106.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day moving average of $94.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.93. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WYNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WYNN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $398,186.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.