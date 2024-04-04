Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Gap Down to $16.19

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.19, but opened at $15.52. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 58,710 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YMAB. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on YMAB

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $28,282.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,889 shares in the company, valued at $560,185.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 700.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 44,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 41,541 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.