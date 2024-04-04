YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Shares Gap Down to $16.05

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.05, but opened at $15.25. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 468,838 shares traded.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000.

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

