Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du Sells 5,787 Shares of Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) CEO Ying Du sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $93,460.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,893,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zai Lab Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $40.42.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.11). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.07% and a negative net margin of 125.46%. The firm had revenue of $65.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 68.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 58.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

