Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III Sells 885 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $14,292.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,329.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ZLAB opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.11). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 125.46% and a negative return on equity of 37.07%. The business had revenue of $65.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 138.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after acquiring an additional 231,759 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 11.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

