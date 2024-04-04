Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $130.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.11.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

