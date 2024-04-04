ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZI. Barclays boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

