1,092 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Veralto Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $86.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $90.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.22.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Veralto’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.