1,652 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,652 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $172.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.52. The company has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

