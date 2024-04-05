2,577 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Purchased by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,146,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,531,000 after acquiring an additional 258,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,423,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,836,000 after acquiring an additional 575,646 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,986,000 after acquiring an additional 43,319 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.53.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

