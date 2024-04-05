2,691 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Bought by Lewis Asset Management LLC

Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,691 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after buying an additional 57,170 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $661,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in International Business Machines by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $187.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $172.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

