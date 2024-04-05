27,658 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Purchased by Lewis Asset Management LLC

Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Lewis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 738,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

