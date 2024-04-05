3M (NYSE:MMM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.10.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $90.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $95.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

