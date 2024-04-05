4,917 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Purchased by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $153.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.