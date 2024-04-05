4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 7,365 ($92.46) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s previous close.

4imprint Group Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR opened at GBX 6,410 ($80.47) on Wednesday. 4imprint Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,038.55 ($50.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,540 ($82.10). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,786.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,079.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,143.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 4imprint Group news, insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 5,098 shares of 4imprint Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,210 ($77.96), for a total value of £316,585.80 ($397,421.29). Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands.

