5,167 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Acquired by Lewis Asset Management LLC

Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 60,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $99.83 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $73.87 and a 1-year high of $102.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.81.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

