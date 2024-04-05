5,491 Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Acquired by Derbend Asset Management

Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in UDR by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in UDR by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in UDR by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UDR Price Performance
UDR stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $44.02.
UDR Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.76.
UDR Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
