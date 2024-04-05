5,491 Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Acquired by Derbend Asset Management

Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in UDR by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in UDR by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in UDR by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Price Performance

UDR stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $44.02.

UDR Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UDR

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.