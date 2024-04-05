7,885 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,885 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

