A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMRK. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $42.11. The company has a market cap of $701.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.02.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.33). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Equities analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $713,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $713,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jess M. Ravich acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $512,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,210.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,637 shares of company stock worth $1,396,360. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 67.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

