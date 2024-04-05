AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III Sells 29,250 Shares of Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,761,142.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,621 shares in the company, valued at $18,281,020.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AAR alerts:

On Tuesday, April 2nd, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 28,145 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $1,631,284.20.

AAR Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE AIR opened at $60.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.67. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $73.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AAR during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AAR during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAR

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.