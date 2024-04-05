Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s current price.
AKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
