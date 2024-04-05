Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AXDX. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $11.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares in the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

