Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Given “Neutral” Rating at Piper Sandler

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 121.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Achilles Therapeutics stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Achilles Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

