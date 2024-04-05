Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Given “Neutral” Rating at Piper Sandler

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 121.51% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
Achilles Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Achilles Therapeutics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Achilles Therapeutics
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
