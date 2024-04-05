Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.75-$15.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.69. Acuity Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.750-15.500 EPS.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AYI stock opened at $264.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.05 and its 200 day moving average is $209.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $272.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

AYI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Acuity Brands

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.