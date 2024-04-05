Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOLF. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

In other Acushnet news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,093,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,093,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $580,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,340.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 43.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $64.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.87. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $70.10.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.16 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

