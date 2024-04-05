Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $28.23 and last traded at $28.44. 5,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 121,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

Specifically, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,394.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $106,300.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,273.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,017. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVTE. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $810.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26.

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

