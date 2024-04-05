Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AEMD

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.