AFS Financial Group LLC Sells 7,262 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AFS Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 118,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 55,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 27,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.35.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3 %

PG opened at $155.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $366.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.46 and its 200 day moving average is $152.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $163.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

