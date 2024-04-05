Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% during the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 47,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $237.11 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.89 and a 200-day moving average of $261.85. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

