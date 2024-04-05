Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total transaction of $96,426.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,002,583.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $158.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.91 and a 200-day moving average of $140.43. The company has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 747.8% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

