Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total transaction of $96,426.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,002,583.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Airbnb Stock Performance
Shares of ABNB opened at $158.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.91 and a 200-day moving average of $140.43. The company has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.10.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 747.8% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Airbnb Company Profile
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.
