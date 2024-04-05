Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Evercore ISI

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ALK. Susquehanna lowered Alaska Air Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.69.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 456.1% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

