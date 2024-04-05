Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 113.45% from the stock’s current price.

ALDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

ALDX stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.51. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 309,847 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $1,267,274.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,097,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,210,239.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $320,178.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,556,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 309,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $1,267,274.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,097,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,210,239.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,655.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,041,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,521,000 after buying an additional 2,868,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 228.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,230,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,432 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,254.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,353 shares during the period. Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,301,000 after acquiring an additional 948,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 371.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 756,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

