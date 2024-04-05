Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 2.8% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.03. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $103.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie downgraded Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

