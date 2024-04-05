Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading Down 2.7%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 20,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 890,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALHC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $888.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $465.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.56 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 75.64% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,830,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,830,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $57,985.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 898,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,334.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,213 shares of company stock worth $460,587 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Recommended Stories

