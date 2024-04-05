Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 9th

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, April 9th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 9th.

Allarity Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Allarity Therapeutics stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Allarity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $154.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allarity Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

