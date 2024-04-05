Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.0% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 9.6% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $577,908,000 after buying an additional 104,366 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc increased its position in Alphabet by 239.0% in the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 100,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,080,000 after buying an additional 71,057 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 7.5% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 25,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.39.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $150.53 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.63 and a one year high of $155.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

